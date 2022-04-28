American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.25. American Well shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 42,529 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The firm has a market cap of $766.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American Well by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

