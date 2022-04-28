Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Stephens lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,297,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 931,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

