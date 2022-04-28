AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMSF traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $931.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.38. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AMERISAFE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

