AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Earnings Beat

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 1,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMSF. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $931.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

