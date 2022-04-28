Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Amgen updated its FY22 guidance to $17.00-18.00 EPS.

Shares of AMGN traded down $11.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,556. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

