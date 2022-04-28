Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 347,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,637. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

