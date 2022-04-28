Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 1,262 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 1.9% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $7.54 on Thursday, reaching $159.77. 211,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,987. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of -208.84 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.50.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,721 shares of company stock valued at $116,298,748 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

