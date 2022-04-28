Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 796 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.5% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.57. 45,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.55 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

