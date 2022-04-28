Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases New Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 223,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.27% of Talos Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after acquiring an additional 767,176 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,512 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Talos Energy by 274.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 362,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $4,820,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,565,219 shares of company stock valued at $80,883,656 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

