Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Raises Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 1,379,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,414,318. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

