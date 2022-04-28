AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.29. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.91. 19,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

