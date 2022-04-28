Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEOGet Rating) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 321,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

