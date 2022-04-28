Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $251.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.37 million and the highest is $258.40 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $251.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $987.16 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,542. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

