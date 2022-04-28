Analysts Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 230.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.37. 1,504,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,765. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

