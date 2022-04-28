Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.90. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,125. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.