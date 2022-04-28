Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $875.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will announce $875.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $891.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $863.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,235. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Nielsen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

