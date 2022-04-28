Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $4.33. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,219,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $768,650,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.