Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.90. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
