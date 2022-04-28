Analysts Expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $175.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.77 million and the highest is $178.00 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $126.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $739.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $744.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $788.42 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ECVT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 289,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

