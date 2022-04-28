Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) to announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 353.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 2,113.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 633,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,223. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

