Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post $2.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $2.98. Owens Corning posted earnings of $2.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $12.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 219,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Owens Corning by 9.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

