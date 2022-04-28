Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,900. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

