Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $876.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will report $876.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $879.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870.00 million. Plexus posted sales of $814.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $2.77 on Monday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,462. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.