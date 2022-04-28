Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $632.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will post sales of $632.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.65 million to $664.55 million. Saia posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.38.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $15.96 on Thursday, reaching $212.72. The company had a trading volume of 604,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,376. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.74.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Saia by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Saia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

