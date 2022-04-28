Analysts Issue Forecasts for PG&E Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PG&E in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.41 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

PG&E stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.76, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 48.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,133,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,355,000 after buying an additional 115,949 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PG&E by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 125,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

