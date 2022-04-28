Analysts Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) PT at $36.67

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $36.05 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

