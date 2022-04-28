Analysts Set CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Target Price at $13.88

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $189.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.29. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.