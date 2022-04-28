Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Price Target at $68.75

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.97. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after buying an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $31,939,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.