Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $127.04

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $124.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.