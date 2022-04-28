Analysts Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT at $111.75

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $82.96. 94,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

