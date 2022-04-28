Analysts Set Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKFG opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

