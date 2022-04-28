Analysts Set National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) PT at $63.25

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,775 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,502. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 37.4% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 139,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,959 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 78.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 43.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.