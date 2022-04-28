Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT at $21.25

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $19.84.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
