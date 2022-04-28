Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT at $21.25

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 66.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.