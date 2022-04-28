Analysts Set Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target at $31.67

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $34.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,599 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 328,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.