Analysts Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Target Price at $22.60

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 1,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

