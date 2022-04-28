Analysts Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) PT at $24.17

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of DTC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 324,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

