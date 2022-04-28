Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) PT at C$0.26

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TV traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.10. 828,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,366. The firm has a market cap of C$108.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.