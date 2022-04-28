Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $107.67

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in TTEC by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $74.22 on Monday. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. TTEC’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

