Analysts Set Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Target Price at $22.10

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKC opened at $3.83 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $947.78 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

