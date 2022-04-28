Analysts Set Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target at $12.00

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vacasa stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,108. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

