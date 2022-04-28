Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently:

4/26/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $140.00.

4/25/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $138.00.

4/1/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $121.00.

3/31/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $113.00.

3/29/2022 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its three growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets, speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. Apart from this, the company’s pricing and saving initiatives have been aiding in the face of cost inflation. The company has been battling high input costs for a while. The same persisted in the fourth quarter of 2021, wherein the adjusted operating profit declined year over year, thanks to a rise in input costs to the tune of $530 million. Management anticipates to keep witnessing a tough operating environment, with escalated input cost inflation, supply chain disruption along with pandemic-induced uncertainty in 2022.”

3/29/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $124.00.

3/15/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.99. 2,122,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Kimberly-Clark Co alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.