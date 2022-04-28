Analyzing BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 2.22 $650,000.00 $0.05 18.80 BJ’s Restaurants $1.09 billion 0.61 -$3.61 million $0.03 950.32

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BJ’s Restaurants. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BAB and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 6 0 2.42

BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $42.08, indicating a potential upside of 47.66%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than BAB.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.34% 13.12% 8.66% BJ’s Restaurants 0.09% 0.07% 0.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAB beats BJ’s Restaurants on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

