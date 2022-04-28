Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 2,466 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $20,790.90.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.99.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.