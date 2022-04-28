Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 2,466 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $20,790.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.