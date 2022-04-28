Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,041,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,378,029. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

