ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $308.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.00.

ANSYS stock opened at $269.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.04. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

