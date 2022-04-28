Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of AM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 352,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

