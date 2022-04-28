Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Shares of AM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 352,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Midstream (AM)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.