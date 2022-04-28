Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 328,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,706,387 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.28.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

