Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 328,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,706,387 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.28.
AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.
About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Midstream (AM)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.