Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +14.8-15.3% yr./yr to $3.71-3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.33.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $96.25 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.