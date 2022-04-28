Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.63. 7,378,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,173. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.86. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

