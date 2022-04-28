Apron Network (APN) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Apron Network (APN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $606,885.93 and approximately $399,061.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apron Network

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

